Man admits growing cannabis in Norwich

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A 24-year-old man has admitted operating a "professional" cannabis grow in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police executed a drugs warrant at Rye Avenue on January 24 and discovered 177 plants of cannabis at various stages of growth.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Ernest Sulaj, an Albanian national, was the only person found in the property.

Sulaj admitted production of cannabis and was been sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence.

He is currently detained in HMP Norwich on immigration offences.