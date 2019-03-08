Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 01 May 2019

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A judge praised the courage of the victim of a vicious Norwich stabbing who came to court despite being “extremely fearful” over threats.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

The 40-year-old victim was stabbed three times on the doorstep of his Godric Place flat by Ashley Anderson.

The attacker tried to force his way into the property before the victim - who we have chosen not to identify - managed to end the assault by closing the door, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Anderson, 26, from London, was arrested the next day and was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court for attempted murder on November 21, last year.

However, the victim failed to turn up on the first day of trial after threats which included an attempt by two men to drag him into a van and he then was approached in a park by a man who told him not to give evidence.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, explained the delay to the jury and said the threats were nothing to do with Anderson, but said when officers went to the flat they found a note from the victim's mother explaining they were ”too stressed” to come to court.

Mr Jackson said following exhaustive police searches, the victim, along with his brother and mother were found and said they had been subjected to intimidation to prevent them giving evidence in the trial, which had a “drugs background”.

You may also want to watch:

“They remain extremely fearful. It must be stressed there is no evidence that this defendant personally was behind that intimidation.”

He said the victim was kept in a safe place and had come to court on Wednesday to give evidence but before the trial got underway Anderson offered a plea to an alternative charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Jackson explained there was a drugs background to the case which had the hallmarks of an enforcement of a drugs debt: “We all know now what that entails with the use of knives.”

The court heard that Anderson had a number of serious previous convictions including another GBH with intent in 2010, possession of an imitation firearm and he had also been sentenced to eight years for robbery and burglary in April 2012.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing until June 7 and asked for reports to assess what danger Anderson posed.

After the hearing, Judge Holt asked for the victim and his family to come to court where he personally thanked them for coming to court despite suffering intimidation over the past months.

He told them: “It has shown a lot of courage.”

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Why This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was filming in Norfolk

Phil and Holly broadcast to Alison Hammond on This Morning Credit: ITV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Ian Clarke: Time to salute the man at the heart of City’s revolution

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber will still have plenty of financial challenges to deal with in the Premier League Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Escaped animals and fleeing a fire with a pig in my arms’ – memories of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

Stuart Holmes-Smith has lived on the estate for over 40 years and previously worked at the Kilverstone Wildlife Park, Kilverstone Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists