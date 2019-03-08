Man admits having electric stun gun in Norwich

A man has admitted having an electric stun gun device in Norwich.

Daniel Hill, 33, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (September 24) having been charged with possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device, namely a hand held electrical stun device, in Norwich on September 4 this year.

He was also charged with possessing a knife, namely a Stanley knife, in Norwich, on the same date.

Hill, of Suffolk Square, Norwich, pleaded guilty to having an electric stun gun device but not guilty to having the Stanley knife.

City magistrates declined jurisdiction in the matter and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 22.