Man changes plea to guilty before he is due to go on trial for supplying drugs

A 20-year-old man has admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the streets of Great Yarmouth.

Dawn Mudekunye had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court, but before it got underway and a jury sworn in, his barrister Sharmila Salvi asked for the charges to be put again and Mudekunye changed his plea to guilty on the two drugs charges he faced.

Mudekunye, from Chatham, Kent, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs, on March 6, this year.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until August 1.

He remanded Mudekunye in custody.

Stephen Mather appeared for the prosecution and said there might also be an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order to be made on Mudekunye at the sentencing hearing.

Mudekunye will be sentenced along with a co-defendant.