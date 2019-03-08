Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man changes plea to guilty before he is due to go on trial for supplying drugs

PUBLISHED: 13:03 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 22 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 20-year-old man has admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the streets of Great Yarmouth.

Dawn Mudekunye had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court, but before it got underway and a jury sworn in, his barrister Sharmila Salvi asked for the charges to be put again and Mudekunye changed his plea to guilty on the two drugs charges he faced.

Mudekunye, from Chatham, Kent, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs, on March 6, this year.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until August 1.

He remanded Mudekunye in custody.

Stephen Mather appeared for the prosecution and said there might also be an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order to be made on Mudekunye at the sentencing hearing.

Mudekunye will be sentenced along with a co-defendant.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

American news channel CNN spotted filming in Norfolk town

Downham market will feauture in a CNN documentary

‘Here we go again’ - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week and last until January

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Rural primary school may not reopen for new school year

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists