Man, 35, admits downloading indecent images of children
PUBLISHED: 12:01 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 10 July 2020
A 35-year-old man has admitted downloading indecent images of children when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
Dean Ward, of no fixed address, appeared over a video link from Norwich prison and admitted downloading indecent photographs of children and possession of a prohibited image of a child between August 2 and October 30, last year.
He also admitted downloading indecent images between February 14, this year, and June 9, this year.
Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.
Andrew Thompson, for Ward, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before Ward is sentenced.
Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for reports and said that Ward will be sentenced on Tuesday, August 18.
Judge Holt said that the fact he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity was to his credit.
