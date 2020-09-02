Search

Advanced search

Man admits attack that left Norwich doorman with horror injuries

PUBLISHED: 14:08 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 02 September 2020

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Archant

A man has admitted carrying out a violent assault on a Norwich doorman which left him with a fractured eye socket and needing a metal plate inserted in his face.

Door supervisor David Aslett was working with colleague Tom Phillips on the door of a Norwich venue when they were attacked on Sunday. November 10, last year,

Dean Read, 31, of Pikeman Place, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Aslett and causing actual bodily harm to Mr Phillips on the same date, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court, on Wednesday.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the victim Mr Aslett, who was hit in the eye, suffered a smashed eye socket and has had to have a metal plate inserted.

He said the last update showed that Mr Aslett’s eyeball was still not in the correct position and said: “It would appear to be a permanent injury.”

He said the court would contact Mr Aslett to get an update on his medical condition.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until November 9 for reports and asked for an update on the progress of the victim as well as a pre-sentence report on Read, who is said to have inflicted the injury with a punch.

He warned Read that all options including custody were open to the court.

The attack on Mr Aslett, one of the city’s most respected doormen, led to bars, pubs and clubs in Norwich, rallying round and having a collection for him.

Those who organised collections included Stadia, the Garden House, Bond and Mantra.

Regency Security, Mr Aslett’s employer, called it a horrendous attack and he was described as one of the city’s most experienced and well-loved doorman by venue owners after the assault.

Speaking afterwards Mr Aslett said his recovery may be a long road, adding: “I feel fortunate to have had so many people offer to help and have been overwhelmed with the love and support from the people of Norwich,”

He said that he hoped he could get back to doing the job he loved.

The attack also led for calls on social media for harsher sentences for those who attack doormen and women, as has been introduced for emergency workers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Man admits attack that left Norwich doorman with horror injuries

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

‘Every cloud has a silver lining’: new town church leader upbeat despite coronavirus

The Rev Can Paul Cubitt (left) and the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Bishop of Lynn Picture: Evelyn Speed