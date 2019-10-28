Search

Man commits one day crime spree in Norwich

28 October, 2019 - 12:04
Michael Dyer admitted stealing two purses and a set of house keys from a house on Overbury Road in Norwich. Photo Google.

A "six-strike" burglar has admitted a one day crime spree in Norwich in which he targeted two homes and used stolen credit cards.

Michael Dyer appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning charged with multiple burglaries, theft and fraud.

He admitted stealing a purse, car keys and a laptop from a home on Dereham Road, and two purses and a set of house keys from a house on Overbury Road, both on September 28.

He also admitted four counts of fraud - using credit cards at stores including Cardtronics, the Drayton Road Post Office, and the Co-Op and Barclays bank on Aylsham Road on the same day.

Dyer pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, to a door and a fence.

He denied one other house burglary and stealing a car.

Prosecutor Peter Gair asked for the burglary and car theft to lie on file "in view of the defendant's previous offending record and the state of the evidence".

David Stewart, for Dyer, said he is a "six-strike burglar" and will be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence.

Dyer, 46, of HMP Norwich, was remanded into custody. He will be sentenced on November 8.

