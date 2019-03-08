Man admits causing serious injury after crash on A47 roundabout
PUBLISHED: 12:06 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 06 September 2019
A Norwich man has admitted causing serious injury afer a woman was badly hurt in a crash on the A47.
A Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling from Great Yarmouth towards Norwich, collided with a Toyota Auris at the Brundall roundabout on the A47.
The female passenger of the Toyota were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries,
Stefan Hanna, the driver of the Nissan was also treated for minor injuries before being charged with a number of offences following the crash on August 20 last year.
Hanna, 35, of Barrett Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 6) when he admitted causing serious injury while driving while disqualidfied.
He also admitted an offence of aggravated vehicle talking aggravated by dangerous driving on the same date
Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing until October 7.
