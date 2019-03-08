Man admits causing serious injury after crash on A47 roundabout

Sean Amon, who appeared before Norwich Crown Court (pictured) was 17 when he was snared by the undercover police operation codenamed Granary. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich man has admitted causing serious injury afer a woman was badly hurt in a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling from Great Yarmouth towards Norwich, collided with a Toyota Auris at the Brundall roundabout on the A47.

The female passenger of the Toyota were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries,

You may also want to watch:

Stefan Hanna, the driver of the Nissan was also treated for minor injuries before being charged with a number of offences following the crash on August 20 last year.

Hanna, 35, of Barrett Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 6) when he admitted causing serious injury while driving while disqualidfied.

He also admitted an offence of aggravated vehicle talking aggravated by dangerous driving on the same date

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing until October 7.