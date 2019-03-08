Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory 'gardener'

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court after being charged following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Old Catton.

More than 300 plants at different stages of growth were discovered after officers attended an address in Three Corner Drive shortly after 1.45am on Wednesday, May 15.

Elmas Germili, 24, from Eastbourne, was charged with the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Germili appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Thursday (June 13) when he admitted producing a controlled drug of class B.

He denied a second count of abstracting electricity.

The court was told Germili entered his guilty plea to the first offence on the basis he was a gardener.

The case was adjourned by Judge Anthony Bate until June 27 for sentence so further enquiries could be made.

The defendant was remanded in custody until sentencing.