‘Bald tyre driver’ admits causing crash that seriously injured couple

The crash happened on a series of bends on the A149 between Thorpe Market and Northrepps - Credit: Archant

A motorist who was warned his car tyres were almost bald months before he spun out of control and caused a head-on crash, that left a retired couple with serious injuries, has been banned from driving.

Andrew Manship, 44, who had denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving, changed his plea to guilty on the second day of a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The jury had heard that the crash in September 2020 came nine months after he had been given two MOT advisory notices that his car’s two rear tyres were close to the legal limit.

Police investigators found he had subsequently driven a further 8,358 miles on the same tyres that were both visibly bald with a tread on one measuring just 0.5mm, below the legal limit of 1.6mm.

Manship, of Guscott Close, Lowestoft, lost control of his car on a series of bends between Northrepps and Thorpe Market on the A149, the main road between Cromer and North Walsham.

His Citroen C2 spun into an on-coming Kia estate car leaving its occupants, Ronald and Vivian Rice, with serious injuries that have since required surgery.

Sentencing him to a 12-month community rehabilitation order and banning him from driving for two years, Recorder John Hardy said that the crash had been “an accident waiting to happen because of the condition of your rear tyres”.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said a taxi driver who had been following Manship shortly before the crash had described him as driving well within the 60mph limit.

“The vehicle had legal front tyres, it was being driven in compliance with a valid MOT, was being driven by a driver who has no motoring convictions and has never had a previous road traffic collision,” he added.

The court heard that in police interviews Manship, who also suffered serious injuries that require further surgery, had admitted “I should have maintained the car better”.

“Retrospectively you have recognised that you took a risk on the day of the crash and that resulted in the calamity that befell both you and Mr and Mrs Rice,” said Recorder Hardy.

He ordered that Manship will have to take an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

He also imposed an order that he carry out 150 hours unpaid work.