Man pleads guilty after armed raids at two post offices in Norfolk

Published: 5:30 AM March 9, 2021

Susan Potter, left, a worker at West End Post Office in Costessey with Lucky Karavadra, sub postmaster. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has admitted going into two Norfolk post offices armed with a firearm and demanding money.

A robber armed with a firearm burst into the West End Post Office In Costessey and demanded money from the till.

West End Post Office, Costessey - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Staff refused to hand over money and the suspect left empty-handed and ran off towards Townhouse Road.

Firearms officers were deployed to scene following the incident which happened at about 2.45pm on January 26 this year.

A second incident occurred at Victoria Stores in Church Plain, Mattishall, a short time later in which two men entered the store, one armed with what is described as a firearm.

Both demanded money and the store worker refused, the pair left and grabbed property on their way out.

Lewis Orford, 30, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, March 8 when he entered guilty pleas to two counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Orford, of Townhouse Road, Costessey, also admitted attempted robbery at West End Post Office, robbery at Victoria Stores and attempted robbery in relation to a customer at the Costessey post office.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until April 15 so reports, including one assessing Orford's dangerousness, can be carried out.

As previously reported, Susan Potter, 58, who has worked at the Costessey post office for more than 20 years, described the terrifying moment she had a gun pointed at her.

She said: "I was serving a customer and when I looked up I saw a lad standing pointing a gun at me.

“He just said ‘empty your till, give me your money’."

But the brave assistant refused to hand over any cash, despite his repeated demands.

The worker said she could see that the firearm being pointed at her was a plastic gun which “looked like a gun my child used to play with”.

A woman in her 40s arrested in connection with the incidents has been released on police bail until March 22.

Another man, in his 20, also arrested in connection with the incidents, faces no further police action.