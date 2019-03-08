Judge to assess ‘dangerousness’ of knife-wielding burglar who attacked couple in their 70s

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the aggravated burglary took place. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

A knife-wielding attacker burst into a house in a seaside village and threatened a couple in their 70s, a court heard.

Daniel Gillett, 33, was one of two armed men who raided the Snettisham home and demanded money from the couple, Norwich Crown Court was told.

As previously reported, the male victim fought off an attacker with a carving knife and they fled empty-handed from the Beach Road house on February 15.

At court on Tuesday, Gillett admitted aggravated burglary and had his case adjourned so his “dangerousness” could be assessed.

The court heard both householders were assaulted during the incident; the man suffered a knife injury to his face while the woman was hit to the ground suffering a minor injury.

Both required treatment at hospital but have since been discharged.

Gillett, of Queensway, Didcot, admitted aggravated burglary while in possession of a knife.

The attacker, who was represented in court by Will Carter, pleaded not guilty to two other counts of attempted burglary and making a threat to kill. Both charges will lie on file.

The court heard that Gillett had gone to the property to look for the son of the elderly occupants and “steal from him”.

Mr Carter said the victims’ son had “fallen foul of the group who went to the address”.

Judge Anthony Bate was told Gillett had “quite extensive previous convictions” which came from an individual with an addiction to class A drugs.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable to the Crown.

But she said the prosecution wanted more time in the case to seek statements from the victims of the aggravated burglary.

Judge Bate adjourned sentencing until May 2 so that a pre-sentence report which addressed “the issue of dangerousness” could be carried out.

Gillett, who wore a stripy blue and white short-sleeved shirt, was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing in May.