News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to stand trial accused of sex offences against girl

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:16 PM June 22, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Anthony Smith is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a number of sex offences - Credit: Archant

A man is set to go on trial accused of a raft of sexual offences, including rape, against a child.

Anthony Smith, 41, has pleaded not guilty to nine sexual offences, including three counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The offences are said to have happened against a girl under 13 in the King's Lynn area between February and December 2019.

Smith, of Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, is due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 27).

Judge Alice Robinson listed the trial, which is expected to last five days, to start not before noon.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry.

Suffolk Live News

Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon