Anthony Smith is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a number of sex offences - Credit: Archant

A man is set to go on trial accused of a raft of sexual offences, including rape, against a child.

Anthony Smith, 41, has pleaded not guilty to nine sexual offences, including three counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The offences are said to have happened against a girl under 13 in the King's Lynn area between February and December 2019.

Smith, of Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, is due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 27).

Judge Alice Robinson listed the trial, which is expected to last five days, to start not before noon.