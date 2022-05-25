Man in court accused of daughter's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his daughter after she was hit by a car.
Nigel Malt, 44, has denied murder following the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after a car crash on Leete Way, West Winch.
Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 25) for a further case management hearing.
The defendant, who wore glasses and a grey T-shirt and walked with the help of a crutch, listened in the dock as progress in the case was discussed.
A trial has previously been fixed for June 27 this year.
Ms Malt was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after the crash shortly before 7.30pm on January 23 this year.
Enquiries led to officers arresting Nigel Malt at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
He was subsequently charged with murder.
A Home Office post-mortem examination established the preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.