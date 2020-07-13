Prisoner to stand trial over attack on fellow inmate

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

A prisoner is to stand trial accused of assaulting another inmate at a Norfolk jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darius Nunoo, 30, been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the assault at Wayland Prison on April 21 last year.

Nunoo, currently of Norwich Prison, who is representing himself in the case, has previously denied the offence.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Monday (July 13) when the case was mentioned in front of Judge Andrew Shaw.

A trial in the case is due to take place at the crown court on September 23 this year.

Judge Shaw has listed a pre-trial review (PTR) in the case for Friday, August 28.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.