Search

Advanced search

Man on indecent exposure charges has case adjourned - so he can take medication at home

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 November 2020

Jose Moreira, 65, from Earls Street, Thetford, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with seven indecent exposure offences, but had his case adjourned Picture: Denise Bradley.

Jose Moreira, 65, from Earls Street, Thetford, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with seven indecent exposure offences, but had his case adjourned Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure had his court case adjourned after he had to return home to take his medication.

Jose Moreira, 65, from Earls Street, Thetford, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 18 to face seven charges of having exposed his genitals in Thetford.

The court was told by Dave Stewart, who represented Moreira, that he was “seriously not well”.

He said he had recently suffered a stroke and had not taken the medication he needed and so had gone home to do so.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until November 30.

Moreira has been charged with seven counts of exposure, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

The offences are said to have happened between January 1 2019 and February 20 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Almost 600 extra Covid cases recorded in Norfolk and Suffolk by mistake

The Test and Trace system was using the wrong addresses to record some positive coronavirus cases. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Have you seen Darren Ding? Police appeal to trace wanted man

Darren Ding from Norwich is wanted by police after he failed to appear in court Picture: Norfolk Police