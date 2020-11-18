Man on indecent exposure charges has case adjourned - so he can take medication at home

Jose Moreira, 65, from Earls Street, Thetford, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with seven indecent exposure offences, but had his case adjourned Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure had his court case adjourned after he had to return home to take his medication.

Jose Moreira, 65, from Earls Street, Thetford, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 18 to face seven charges of having exposed his genitals in Thetford.

The court was told by Dave Stewart, who represented Moreira, that he was “seriously not well”.

He said he had recently suffered a stroke and had not taken the medication he needed and so had gone home to do so.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until November 30.

Moreira has been charged with seven counts of exposure, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

The offences are said to have happened between January 1 2019 and February 20 2020.