The case of a man accused of building a tree-top house with cameras fixed to it from which he spied on neighbours from will be re-listed at a date to be fixed.

Matthew Salway, 47, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' court charged with harassment without violence between June 2018 and September 2020.

It is said Salway, formerly of Low Road, Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn, built a wooden structure in a tree in his garden which he fixed cameras to and from which he had a vantage point into his neighbours' garden causing victims to feel harassed, alarmed and distressed.

Salway is also alleged to have climbed onto his car port roof in order to be able to see in his neighbours' property.

He has denied the charges but did not appear at court on Friday (January 21) in person.

The court heard the case had been vacated and was to be "re-fixed administratively".

The matter will be re-listed at a date to be fixed.