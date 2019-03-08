Man appears in court charged with sexual offences against children

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of sexual offences involving children under the age of 16.

Thomas Crawley, 22, of John Hill Close in Long Stratton, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday.

He is accused of sexual activity with a girl who was aged under 16 and of attempting to touch a girl who was under 16.

He is also accused of meeting a girl, with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her, after grooming her.

Those allegations date back to 2016, while he is also accused of inciting a girl, aged 15, to pose for sexualised photographs, in 2017.

No pleas were entered and Crawley was released on conditional bail. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 3.