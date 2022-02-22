A man will stand trial next month accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a train in Norfolk.

Carl Stewart, 55, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a service between Great Yarmouth and Norwich on February 11 this year.

Stewart, of Camden Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 22) via videolink when he denied the offence.

He also pleaded not guilty to affray at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on the same date and an offence of assault by beating, also on the same date.

The case was sent to Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for trial on March 25.

Stewart was granted conditional bail.