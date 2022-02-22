News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk man denies sexually assaulting woman on train

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:13 PM February 22, 2022
Updated: 8:59 AM February 23, 2022
Greater Anglia services have been disrupted by a broken rail between Norwich and Brundall. Picture:

Carl Stewart has denied sexually assaulting a woman on a train. - Credit: Archant

A man will stand trial next month accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a train in Norfolk.

Carl Stewart, 55, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a service between Great Yarmouth and Norwich on February 11 this year.

Stewart, of Camden Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 22) via videolink when he denied the offence.

He also pleaded not guilty to affray at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on the same date and an offence of assault by beating, also on the same date.

The case was sent to Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for trial on March 25.

Stewart was granted conditional bail.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Storm Franklin has arrived in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon