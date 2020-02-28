Trial adjourned for man accused of attack on police officer in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The case of a man who is due to stand trial accused of assaulting a police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose has been adjourned for further psychiatric reports.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on March 16 charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

But the crown court heard that Lovelock requires further psychiatric reports to be carried out before a trial can take place on September 18.

Lovelock, who appeared in the dock on Thursday (February 27), was told to be back in court for a further mention on March 18 before the trial in September.

The officer was assaulted during an incident on King Street, in Norwich, on Saturday, March 18 last year.