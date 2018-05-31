Search

Advanced search

Man accused of plot to smuggle drugs and phones into prison hidden in a sock

PUBLISHED: 11:08 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 19 June 2020

Man accused of trying to smuggle items in to Norwich Prison. Picture: Archant

Man accused of trying to smuggle items in to Norwich Prison. Picture: Archant

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A man will appear in crown court next month accused of being involved in a conspiracy to smuggle cannabis, two mobile phones hidden in a sock and tobacco into a Norfolk prison.

Byron Turner, 35 of Chipperfield Road, Norwich is charged with two counts of conspiring to bring prohibited items into HMP Norwich.

The charges relate to an incident on May 10 and involved cannabis and tobacco being brought into the prison. The second relates to two mobile phones being thrown into the prison, concealed inside a sock.

On Friday, Turner appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, speaking only to to confirm his name and address.

He wore a grey polo shirt with a grey Nike tracksuit top and was represented in the court by Chris Brown.

Turner was granted unconditional bail and told to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on July 17.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Norwich School announces changes after 250 pupils sign racism letter

Former and current pupils have shared their experiences of racism at Norwich School, prompting the headmaster to announce changes to the curriculum. Photo: Archant

‘I am very happy at Norwich’ - Buendia opens up on lack of goals and his future

Emi Buendia is back in business for Norwich City in the Premier League on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24