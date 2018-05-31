Man accused of plot to smuggle drugs and phones into prison hidden in a sock

Man accused of trying to smuggle items in to Norwich Prison. Picture: Archant Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A man will appear in crown court next month accused of being involved in a conspiracy to smuggle cannabis, two mobile phones hidden in a sock and tobacco into a Norfolk prison.

Byron Turner, 35 of Chipperfield Road, Norwich is charged with two counts of conspiring to bring prohibited items into HMP Norwich.

The charges relate to an incident on May 10 and involved cannabis and tobacco being brought into the prison. The second relates to two mobile phones being thrown into the prison, concealed inside a sock.

On Friday, Turner appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, speaking only to to confirm his name and address.

He wore a grey polo shirt with a grey Nike tracksuit top and was represented in the court by Chris Brown.

Turner was granted unconditional bail and told to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on July 17.