Emil Lubbat is due to stand trial over the stabbing of a student in Norwich in December 2020 - Credit: Archant

The case of a man accused of stabbing a student in Norwich is due back in court this week.

Emil Lubbat, 21, had been due to stand trial this week after he denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed an incident in Bluebell Road, Norwich, at just before 3am on December 11, 2020, when a man in his 20s, a University of East Anglia student, was stabbed in the stomach.

Lubbat, from Richmond, London, had been due to stand trial on Monday, June 20.

But it is understood the case is to be listed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, June 23 for a further case management hearing.