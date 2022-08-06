Man to stand trial accused of stealing £35k boat

Kevin Williams appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of theft of a boat - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A 65-year-old man is facing trial accused of the theft of a £35,000 boat in Norwich.

Kevin Williams has been charged with theft of the boat, Marsh Fever, in Norwich on September 7 last year.

Williams, of Munnings Road, Heartsease, Norwich, has also been charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, namely a medal stolen from The Bunker shop in Stalham on September 8 last year.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 5) when he indicated not guilty pleas to both counts and elected trial at the crown court.

The case has been sent to Norwich Crown Court on September 2.

Williams, who was represented by Gavin Cowe, was granted unconditional bail.