Trial date set for convicted attacker accused of murder three years after man’s death

Clive Malone. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

A trial date has been set for a convicted attacker who has been charged with murder three years after a man’s death.

Russell Lambert. PIC: : Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire Russell Lambert. PIC: : Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

Russell Lambert, from London, was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after being attacked at his brother’s house in Albion Road, in Great Yarmouth, on February 1, 2014 but died on January 5, 2017, aged 59.

In October 2014, Clive Malone was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial.

But Malone, 32, from Paget Road, Yarmouth, has since been charged with murder following a review of the case band appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (April 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

No pleas were entered at the hearing, conducted over Skype, but a trial date of October 26 was set.