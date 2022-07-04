News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man set to stand trial for wife's murder

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:32 PM July 4, 2022
Malgorzata Lechanska

Malgorzata Lechanska, whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1 last year - Credit: Facebook

The trial of a man accused of the murder of his wife in her own home in Norfolk is set to take place later this month.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has been charged with murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday, August 1 last year.

Rafal Winiarski, 40, of Lake Close, Shipdham

Rafal Winiarski, 40, of Lake Close, Shipdham, has denied murdering Malgorzata Lechanska at Lake Close, Shipdham in August last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Winiarski appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (July 4) for a pre-trial review having previously denied murder.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said the crown were "ready for trial" in the case.

He said that members of the deceased's family intended to travel from Poland for the trial.

Lori Tucker, who represents Winiarski, said the defendant wanted to see an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist in person to check on issues with his sinuses before he will see psychiatrists in the case.

But Judge Alice Robinson refused to 'vacate' the trial which has been fixed for July 25 this year.

As previously reported, emergency services had been called to the scene at around 1.21pm on August 1 last year following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska. 

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination revealed she died as a result of a severe head injury.

The mother-of-two had worked at Center Parcs near Thetford for the past three years and was described as a "popular" member of staff who would be "sorely missed".

Neighbours of Ms Lechanska have told of their shock at the death of the "caring" and "quiet" woman who loved her garden and who planted fruit plants for other children in the community to enjoy.

