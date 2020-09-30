Army mechanic cleared of killing former partner’s tropical fish and damaging Harry Potter fairy lights

An army mechanic has been acquitted of killing tropical fish belonging to his former partner’s children after the couple split up.

Adam Lockwood, 26, had gone on trial at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of damaging a fish tank at the property he had lived at with Bobbie Lee Jones at in Dereham Road, Norwich, until they split in August last year resulting in the death of nine tropical fish.

But Mr Lockwood, of Toftes Place, Clover Hill, Norwich, was found not guilty of two counts of criminal damage, one of which related to the fish and other items, including a mini pool table, bedside table, canvas picture, Harry Potter fairy lights and a mirror between August 19 and 23 last year. He was also found not guilty of criminal damage to a coffee table between August 3 and August 7 2019.

Alan Lusher, chair of the bench, described his evidence as coherent and said the crown had not proved their case so found him not guilty.