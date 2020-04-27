Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco in Blue Boar Lane Credit: Archant Archant

A 69-year-old man who is accused of exposing himself in a branch of Tesco has appeared in court via video link.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Derek Harman, of Ormesby Road, Norwich, was arrested on Saturday following reports that a man had flashed at shoppers at the Tesco Extra superstore in Sprowston.

Police were called to the store on Blue Boar Road at around 4.50pm.

You may also want to watch:

Harman was arrested in the car park and taken to Aylsham police investigation centre for further questioning.

He was later charged with outraging public decency and taken into police custody.

On Monday, he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court via a video link and was released on bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday May 19.