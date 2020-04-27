Search

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

PUBLISHED: 13:13 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 27 April 2020

Tesco in Blue Boar Lane Credit: Archant

Archant

A 69-year-old man who is accused of exposing himself in a branch of Tesco has appeared in court via video link.

Derek Harman, of Ormesby Road, Norwich, was arrested on Saturday following reports that a man had flashed at shoppers at the Tesco Extra superstore in Sprowston.

Police were called to the store on Blue Boar Road at around 4.50pm.

Harman was arrested in the car park and taken to Aylsham police investigation centre for further questioning.

He was later charged with outraging public decency and taken into police custody.

On Monday, he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court via a video link and was released on bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday May 19.

