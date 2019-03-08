Search

Man accused of having knife in public place warned to attend court

PUBLISHED: 14:55 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 20 September 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Archant

A man accused of having a knife in a public place has been warned to attend court or face being issued with a warrant for his arrest.

Stephen Eustace, 65, has been charged with possessing a knife, a lock knife, in Badersfield, near the former RAF Coltishall site, on February 25 this year.

Eustace was set to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (September 20) but did not attend.

The court heard that Eustace, of Skeyton Road, Scottow, has previously not attended due to ongoing medical problems.

But magistrates deemed the matter was "so serious" that he must attend.

The case was adjourned until October 15 but the defendant will he written to stating he must attend on the next occasion otherwise a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

