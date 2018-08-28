Search

Man accused of having axe and ornamental fork in car park fails to attend court in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:35 01 February 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to attend court accused of possessing an axe - and ornamental fork - in a car park.

Graham Ilines, 52, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 1) to face a charge of possessing a knife, or sharp pointed article, in a public place.

It is said that on January 9 this year while at Peddars Way car park in Thetford, Ilines, of Ben Curley Drive, Thetford, had with him a short handled axe and ornamental fork.

But the defendant failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

