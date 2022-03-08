News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of class A drugs supply in Norwich has food poisoning

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:40 PM March 8, 2022
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Edgar Mendes has been accused of class A drugs supply in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man accused of supplying class A drugs failed to appear in court as he was suffering with "food poisoning".

Edgar Mendes, 23, from London, was due to stand trial later this month having denied two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Norwich between June and November last year.

A pre-trial review was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) but Mendes did not attend as the court heard he was suffering from "food poisoning".

Judge Alice Robinson refixed a five-day trial for July 4.

Ian James appeared for the prosecution while Michael Clare represented Mendes.

The case will next be mentioned on March 21.

