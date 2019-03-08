Search

Man accused of murdering wife at care home could stand trial next year

PUBLISHED: 11:01 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 18 July 2019

Grays Fair Court in New Costessey. Picture: staff

Archant

An 81-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at a care home in Costessey could stand trial next year.

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at the Grays Fair Court care home at Dereham Road, Costessey on Friday, July 12.

Her husband Mick Virgo, with whom she lived in Mill Street, Buxton, was charged with her murder following a Home Office postmortem examination which showed Mrs Virgo had died following compression of the neck.

Virgo was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (July 18) for a bail application.

But Virgo did not attend the hearing, which was in chambers and not open to the public, and no application for bail was made.

However a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) was fixed for September 2 this year with a trial date pencilled in for January 6 2020.

Virgo had appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 17) when the case was formally sent to the crown court.

People living in Buxton, a village between Norwich and Aylsham, have spoken of their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Neighbours said Mrs Virgo was a "lovely old lady" who would be missed by those who knew her.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Shorne.

