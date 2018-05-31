Man accused of stealing friend's car and crashing into three vehicles

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A 21-year-old has denied stealing his friend's car while under the influence of alcohol, before crashing into three more vehicles.

Louis Day, from Marlingford Way in Easton, was arrested in Norwich in the early hours of Friday, August 17, 2018.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 29 to face one count of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage valued at £5,000 and over.

Additional aggravating factors in the charge are that he was not insured to drive the vehicle, did not hold a licence and was in an intoxicated state.

The vehicle involved, a silver Toyota Yaris, was written off and more than £5,000-worth of damage was caused to other cars.

Day pleaded not guilty.

The case has been sent to Norwich Crown Court to be heard by a jury on January 15, 2020.