Woman, 18, tells of attempted sex attack on city street

Published: 1:24 PM March 16, 2021

- Credit: Archant

A woman has described how a man grabbed her and said he wanted to have sex with her as she walked to work in Norwich in the early hours.

The woman was on her way to start a new job and was walking down Carrow Hill when she was approached.

Paul Currer, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the man, who did not know the woman, crossed the road and “started talking to her”.

He asked her name and tried to “hook his around her arm” before telling her he wanted to have sex.

Mr Currer said she told him to go away and “leave her alone” but he grabbed her and “tried to pull her into a side road or driveway”.

He repeated he wanted to have sex with her and she “cried out for help”.

A man on the the other side of the road came over and spoke to the defendant before taking the woman to work, where the police were contacted.

Anesu Nzanga, 38, of Bracondale, Norwich, is on trial after denying committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence at 5.20am on October 13 2018 - and assault by beating on the same date.

Jurors were played a recording of the complainant, who was 18, being interviewed by police.

The trial continues.