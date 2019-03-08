Search

Case adjourned for man accused of assaulting police officer in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 23 October 2019

The trial will take place at Norwich Crown Court Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The case of a man who was due to go on trial accused of assaulting a police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose has been adjourned.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The trial was due to start on Wednesday (October 23) but the case was adjourned until November 1 for either pleas to be entered or the trial date to be refixed.

Lovelock, who appeared in the dock with an intermediary, was told to be back in court on November 1.

The officer was assaulted during an incident on King Street, in Norwich, on Saturday, March 18.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

