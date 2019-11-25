Man, 73, charged with trying to kiss girl in van

Police were called out about 4.50pm last Friday, November 22 following reports that two men were fighting in the street on Melbourne Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A 73-year-old man has been charged with three offences, including attempting to kiss a girl in a van, after an incident in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called out about 4.50pm last Friday, November 22, following reports that two men were fighting in the street on Melbourne Road, Lowestoft.

Officers received a subsequent report of a suspect attempting to kiss a young girl in a van.

A police spokesman said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

Ashley Lake, of Homeport in Lowestoft, was subsequently charged with criminal damage of a phone, attempting to touch a girl under the age of 13 with intent to do so and the touching would have been sexual, and assault of a man in his 40s.

Lake was due to appear before Norwich Magistrates court on Monday, November 25.