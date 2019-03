Man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself.

The male, from the Swaffham area, was arrested following an incident on London Street, Swaffham.

It happened at approximately 4.45pm on Wednesday, March 13.

He has since been released from custody but remains under investigation whilst inquiries continue.