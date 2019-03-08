Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man, 25, from Fens who stalked his former partner is jailed

PUBLISHED: 20:53 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 21 July 2019

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Archant

A man from the Fens who stalked and harassed his former partner has been jailed for more than three years.

Jordan Hughes, of New Drove in Wisbech, is not allowed to visit two locations in the town and he is prohibited from contacting his ex-girlfriend for 10 years.

A court heard how the 25-year-old would bombard the woman with constant text messages and phone calls, both at her home and place of work.

Hughes would also turn up at his ex's home and workplace unannounced, he also threatened to drive his car into the pub where she worked.

He messaged the woman at all times of day and night, demanding she speak to him, and also used different names on social media to message her.

As a result, Hughes was arrested for harassment but denied the offence and was released on bail, with conditions not to contact his ex and not to enter specific areas of Wisbech.

Despite this, Hughes breached his bail conditions on January 21 this year by driving past his ex-girlfriend and stopping his car.

The court heard how Hughes got out and threatened to kill the woman if she did not drop the harassment charges against him.

You may also want to watch:

He also called her at work with the same request to drop the charges.

In March, Hughes once again visited Cambridgeshire and harassed the woman.

On March 25 he was seen in Wisbech driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra while uninsured.

Just two days later Hughes visited the town again, visited his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened her friends.

After Hughes was arrested again on suspicion of harassment he continued bombarding her with messages - this time on social media due to his phone being seized by the police.

He also sent her unwanted gifts, including a teddy and flowers.

Hughes was arrested once again and in interview answered 'no comment' to all questions. He denied harassing her and accused the victim of lying.

He also denied the offence of witness intimidation and said the relationship had ended amicably.

However, Hughes later admitted charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress, affray, intimidating a witness and driving whilst uninsured.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this month when he was sentenced to three years and seven months.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Can you spot anyone you know in our Run Norwich photos?

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police probe ongoing almost five months after Norwich knife attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Man, 25, from Fens who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Bus in old pond at school near Norwich to become innovative learning hub

Bawburgh Big Bus Project. Members of Bawburgh School, together with staff from Kerley Recovery, Easton College and First. PIC: Zoe Courtney.

Couple rescued after speedboat ran out of fuel near Wells

Wells lifeboat towing in speedboat. PIC: Sent by John Mitchell, Wells Lifeboat Press Officer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists