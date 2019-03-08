Man, 20, arrested for drugs possession and other offences Norwich

Police in Norwich have arrested a man for a number of offences, including possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 20-year-old has been detained following his arrest for immigration offences, possesion of drugs with intent to supply and driving with no insurance.

News of the arrest was shared on social media by Norwich Police who tweeted: "Op Moonshot City arrest 20 year old male for immigration offences, possession of class A with intent to supply and driving with no insurance. #disrupt #pc1512 #pc1716 #teamwork".

The arrest was carried out by Norfolk Police's Operation Moonshot City team.

Operation Moonshot was first launched in west Norfolk three years ago.

It was extended to Norwich and has just been rolled out into Great Yarmouth.

It uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to provide live intelligence to officers.