Address sealed after man's body found

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found at a property in Loddon. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A man's body has been found at a property in the Broads area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been discovered in Loddon.

Officers were called to an address in Oak Avenue, Loddon, on Friday, at around 2pm.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and police are investigating the circumstances.

The body has been recovered and a police seal has been put in place at the address.

More to follow.