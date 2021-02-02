News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after stealing £400 worth of make-up

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:48 AM February 2, 2021   
Make-up worth around £400 which was stolen by a man in King's Lynn.

A man has been arrested by police after stealing several hundred pounds' worth of make-up from a shop in a Norfolk town centre.

The 35-year-old was caught on Monday, February 1, after taking £400 worth of products from a shop in King's Lynn, without paying for them.

He spent the night in a cell, joined by a second man who took the make-up from him.

The second man, 23, was also arrested for handling the stolen goods.

King's Lynn News

