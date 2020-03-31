Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A waterfront has been sealed off while the emergency dervices deal with what appears to be a major incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have sealed off South Quay in King's Lynn as they deal with what appears to be a major incident involving all emergency services Picure: Chris Bishop Police have sealed off South Quay in King's Lynn as they deal with what appears to be a major incident involving all emergency services Picure: Chris Bishop

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguards have been on the South Quay, in King’s Lynn, this afternoon.

A spokesman said officers were first sent to what was descrbed as “a concern for safety” at West Lynn.

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire appliances and ambulances are currently near Marriott’s Warehouse and the magistrates court, along with police and a forensic unit.

One man at the scene said he had seen emergency workers wearing hazmat protective suits.

Police and firefighters have also been seen on the opposite side of the river off Clockcase Road, Clenchwarton.

Norfolk fire service said it had earlier assisted police and coastguard with an incident at the Port of King’s Lynn.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

More soon.

King's Lynn incident. Picture: Fran Rumbelow King's Lynn incident. Picture: Fran Rumbelow