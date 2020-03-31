Search

Major incident on waterfront

PUBLISHED: 14:10 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 31 March 2020

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A waterfront has been sealed off while the emergency dervices deal with what appears to be a major incident.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguards have been on the South Quay, in King’s Lynn, this afternoon.

A spokesman said officers were first sent to what was descrbed as “a concern for safety” at West Lynn.

Fire appliances and ambulances are currently near Marriott’s Warehouse and the magistrates court, along with police and a forensic unit.

One man at the scene said he had seen emergency workers wearing hazmat protective suits.

Police and firefighters have also been seen on the opposite side of the river off Clockcase Road, Clenchwarton.

Norfolk fire service said it had earlier assisted police and coastguard with an incident at the Port of King’s Lynn.

More soon.

Topic Tags:

