Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of father accused of murdering 13-year-old daughter
PUBLISHED: 19:38 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:42 11 September 2020
PA Wire
A jury has been unable to determine whether a father who threw his 13-year-old daughter into a cot as a baby is guilty of her murder.
Dean Smith, 45, is accused of the murder of daugther Maisie Newell, who died in 2014 in Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.
Smith, of Bushey, near Watford, has admitted to the manslaughter of the teenager, who suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries after the incident when she was just four weeks old.
However, he has denied murder, saying he suffered from ADHD and had no intention to cause his daughter really serious harm.
This week, an Old Bailey jury spent more than 11 hours deliberating following a lengthy trial, but was unable to reach a verdict.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC discharged the jury from considering the case on Thursday, September 10.
The prosecution is expected to decide next week whether to see a retrial.
