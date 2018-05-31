Coronavirus sees trial of man accused of murdering daughter, 13, adjourned

The trial of a man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, died in June 2014.

In 2000 she suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries after allegedly being thrown into her cot when she was four weeks old.

Earlier this year, her father, Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey in Watford, admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

His Old Bailey trial was due to start on Monday (April 27) but was put off due to lockdown restrictions imposed on the courts.

At a brief hearing held by Skype before Judge Anthony Leonard QC, a further hearing was set for June 12 to find a new date for the trial, which is due to go on for 10 days.

An inquest into Maisie’s death has been adjourned on a number of occasions pending reviews of evidence and a decision on whether the case was to be prosecuted.