Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man has been charged with the murder of a Norfolk teenager who died five years ago from injuries allegedly sustained more than a decade earlier when she was a tiny baby.

Maisie Newell died at her home at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, in June 2014, aged 13.

She is alleged to have died from injuries which related to an assault carried out against her in 2000, when she was a tiny infant.

Dean Smith, 44, appeared before Willesden Magistrates’ Court in Hertfordshire on Tuesday and was charged in relation to the murder and manslaughter of Maisie, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Smith, whose address was given as Kingsfield Road, Watford, was remanded in custody by magistrates. He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey in London tomorrow (Thursday, February 14).

Scotland Yard said that it was unable to confirm any further details relating to the case.

An inquest into Maisie’s death has been adjourned on a number of occasions by the Norfolk coroner, pending reviews of evidence and a decision from the Crown Prosecution Service on whether it was going to prosecute.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder two weeks after Maisie died was questioned over her death before being released on bail.

Online tributes at the time described Maisie has having a “positive attitude and beautiful smile”.

County councillor Sandra Squire, whose Marshland North ward includes the village, said: “It’s awful when you think of someone so young and so tragic.

“If justice can be seen to be done, it’s such an awful thing to have happened but you get closure with that.” Sheila Young, borough councillor for the Terrington St Clement and Tilney All Saints wards, said: “It brings closure to the village and to the family, which is a good thing.”