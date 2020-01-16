Search

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and 'wee' found

PUBLISHED: 10:55 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 16 January 2020

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

A butcher's shop was ordered to close after mouse droppings were found on surfaces and trays used to serve meat, a court was told.

Environmental health officers from West Norfolk council carried out a routine inspection of Maipop Farm Butchery at Walsoken, near Wisbech, on January 8.

King's Lynn magistrates heard they found "a significant mouse infestation".

Senior environmental health officer Danielle Barrett said there were droppings on equipment and on the floor.

She said there were also droppings in the box where string used to tie up joints of meat was stored and in polystyrene trays used to package meat. She added there was also evidence of "mouse wee".

Mrs Barrett said: "We came to the conclusion there was a significant health risk and food would be contaminated.

"We served a certificate saying the food was unfit and we needed to stop the business from operating."

Meat and packaging were seized from the premises, on Biggs Road.

Magistrates agreed a hygiene emergency prohibition order and condemnation orders to destroy raw and frozen meat seized from the premises, along with packaging.

Maipop was not represented and did not attend the court hearing.

