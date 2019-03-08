Pub landlord in court on child assault charges

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A pub landlord has appeared in court charged with two counts of assaulting a child.

Richard Owen, who runs the Maid's Head in King's Lynn, is alleged to have committed the offences in January 2017 and February 2018.

Owen, 44, of Tuesday Market Place, entered a not guilty plea to both charges during a brief hearing before King's Lynn magistrates today.

The case was adjourned to November 7 at Norwich Crown Court. Owen was granted unconditional bail. Reporting restrictions were not lifted.