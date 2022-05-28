Domestic abuse group walks 141 miles in memory of every women killed

Norfolk domestic abuse campaigners are walking in memory of 141 women killed last year - Credit: Magdalene Group

Norfolk campaigners are walking 141 miles to raise awareness of violence against women and girls and highlight the names of victims killed in 2021.

The Magdalene Group, which has been working in the field of sexual violence, exploitation and coercion for almost 30 years, has organised the a series of group walks across Norfolk.

It will culminate with a walk from the Forum in Norwich at 7pm on May 30 and a final walk along the north Norfolk coast starting from Sheringham train station at 12pm on June 1.

The Norwich-based charity said 141 miles had been selected to honour the 141 women who were killed at the hands of men in 2021, with a flag bearing their names to be carried by walkers in their memory.

Chief executive Suzi Heybourne said the initiative was about encouraging others to “challenge the stigma that gender-based violence is just inevitable”.

“We walk in solidarity towards a future where women and girls can feel safe and empowered when walking alone,” she said.

“Every woman has the right to walk outside on their own. But sometimes, that's not possible. We walk for the women that no longer can.”

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all crimes investigated by Norfolk police, with around 14,000 cases in the last 12 months.

Offences of stalking and harassment in Norfolk also rose by 26pc last year.

Last week a county council report highlighted fears that government funding to help victims of domestic abuse won't go far enough.

Proceeds of the walks will support the work of adult and young people's services, including the Doorway Women’s Service, which helps some of the most vulnerable and marginalised women in Norwich.

The Rose Project, which supports children and young people throughout Norfolk who have experienced or are at risk of sexual exploitation, and The Jigsaw Programme, which educates young people to prevent sexual violence and exploitation, will also benefit.

Magdalene Group staff will be completing all 141 miles but people of all ages, genders and abilities are invited to join the walks, cheer them on in person or support them online.

• People can also donate via stewardship.org.uk/partners/20141216

