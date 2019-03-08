CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following an incident in Norwich.

It happened sometime after 8.30pm on Thursday 14 March, when a man and woman aged in their 30s and 40s were verbally abused and threatened by a man outside Tesco Express on Magdalen Road.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man or has any information regarding the incident should contact 101 or send an email to investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/18094/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.