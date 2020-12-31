Search

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

PUBLISHED: 11:38 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 31 December 2019

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

A staff member at a Norwich supermarket was threatened by two men inside the shop.

The incident took place in the Tesco Express store on Magdalen Road, north Norwich, at around 4pm on Thursday, December 5.

Police said the employee was subjected to threats of violence by two men.

Officers have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men, or anyone with information should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

