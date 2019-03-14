Norwich convenience store facing licence review after crime concerns

Search

14 March, 2019 - 13:25
Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A convenience shop in the north of Norwich could lose its alcohol licence after concerns over crime and disorder sparked a review.

Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team has applied to Norwich City Council to review the licence at Magdalen Road Convenience Store, on Magdalen Road.

The review application, published on the city council’s website, says the review is in order to maintain the council’s goal to prevent crime and disorder.

In the application, it says the premises was granted its licence in January 2018.

“Trading standards has obtained evidence that Magdalen Road Convenience Store has been operating the premises in a manner which undermines the crime and disorder licensing objective,” it says.

They said it was alleged that Mr Rebaz Aziz - listed as the premises licence holder - was no longer involved in the business, making it “inappropriate” for him to “remain responsible for the sale of alcohol at this premises”.

The review was submitted to the council on March 7, with people given until April 4 to comment.

We approached Magdalen Road Convenience Store for comment.

